Los Premios MTV a los mejores videos musicales ya tiene a sus nominados

Los Premios MTV están cerca de llegar a nuestras pantallas para conocer quiénes han tenido los mejores proyectos en lo que va del 2024, destacando en la lista las nominaciones a Videos Musicales.
Taylor Swift lidera la línea con 10 menciones, le sigue Post Malone con nueve candidaturas, después Ariana Grande, Eminem y Sabrina Carpenter con seis nominaciones respectivamente.
Megan Thee Stallion y SZA con cinco, finalmente LISA, Olivia Rodrigo y Teddy Swims con cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Siendo ‘Fornite’ nominado como el video del año compitiendo con ‘we can’t be friends’, ‘Lunch’, ‘Paint the Town Red’, ‘Houdini’ y ‘Snooze’.
Anitta, Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro está nominados a Mejor Latino por los videos de ‘Mil veces’, ‘Monaco’ y ‘Touching the Sky’, respectivamente. La cantante también compite por su colaboración con Peso Pluma ‘Bellakeo’, igualmente Karol G por ‘Mi ex tenía razón’, Myke Towers por ‘Lala’ y Shakira en su colaboración con Cardi B por ‘Puntería’.
A partir de este miércoles, los seguidores podrán votar accediendo a la página vote.mtv.com y tienen hasta el viernes 30 de agosto para apoyar a sus favoritos. La votación a Mejor artista estará abierta hasta el 10 de septiembre.
Por su parte, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el martes 10 de septiembre a las 20 horas, en la ciudad de Nueva York (precisamente en el USB Arena). Serán transmitidos en su respectivo canal y en sus plataformas oficiales de las redes sociales.
A continuación, mirá la lista completa de nominados:
Video del año
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del año
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, bajo licencia exclusiva a Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
Mejor artista nuevo
- Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims – Warner Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
Mejor colaboración
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Mejor pop
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McCrae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Mejor hip-hop
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, bajo licencia exclusiva a gamma.
- Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam
- SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
Mejor alternativo
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
- Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
Mejor rock
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – 2024 Roxie Records Inc. bajo licencia exclusiva a BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
Mejor latino
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment
- Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” – Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – “LaLa” – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor afrobeats
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
- Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
Mejor K-pop
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Video para bien
- Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
Actuación push del año
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
- June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; dirigido por Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit; dirigido por Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; dirigido por Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; dirigido por Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; dirigido por Barbia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; dirigido por Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografía
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematografía por Anatol Trofimov
- Charli XCX – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records; cinematografía por Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records; cinematografía por Nikita Nuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records; cinematografía por Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematografía por Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; cinematografía por Rodrigo Prieto
Mejor edición
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; edición por Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; edición por Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; edición por David Checel
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; edición por Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island; edición por Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; edición por Chancler Haynes
Mejor coreografía
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; coreografía por Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; coreografía por Charm La’Donna
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; coreografía por Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – coreografía por Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McCrae – “Greedy” – RCA Records; coreografía por Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records; coreografía por Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records; efectos visuales por Digital Axis
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; efectos visuales por Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records; efectos visuales por Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; efectos visuales por Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records; efectos visuales por Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; efectos visuales por Parliament
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli XCX – “360” – Atlantic Records; dirección de arte por Grace Surnow
- LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records; dirección de arte por Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; dirección de arte por Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records; dirección de arte por Nichaolas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; dirección de arte por Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; dirección de arte por Ethan Tobman
