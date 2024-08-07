 
 
CulturaNoticias

Los Premios MTV a los mejores videos musicales ya tiene a sus nominados

Próximamente llegará la ceremonia que premia a lo mejor de la industria musical, en la que Taylor Swift lidera con 10 nominaciones. Las votaciones ya se encuentran abiertas.

07/08/2024Actualizado: 07/08/2024
0 128 7 minutos de lectura
taylor swift premios MTV - Diario Resumen de la región

Los Premios MTV están cerca de llegar a nuestras pantallas para conocer quiénes han tenido los mejores proyectos en lo que va del 2024, destacando en la lista las nominaciones a Videos Musicales.

Taylor Swift lidera la línea con 10 menciones, le sigue Post Malone con nueve candidaturas, después Ariana Grande, Eminem y Sabrina Carpenter con seis nominaciones respectivamente.

Megan Thee Stallion y SZA con cinco, finalmente LISA, Olivia Rodrigo y Teddy Swims con cuatro nominaciones cada uno. Siendo ‘Fornite’ nominado como el video del año compitiendo con ‘we can’t be friends’, ‘Lunch’, ‘Paint the Town Red’, ‘Houdini’ y ‘Snooze’.

Anitta, Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro está nominados a Mejor Latino por los videos de ‘Mil veces’, ‘Monaco’ y ‘Touching the Sky’, respectivamente. La cantante también compite por su colaboración con Peso Pluma ‘Bellakeo’, igualmente Karol G por ‘Mi ex tenía razón’, Myke Towers por ‘Lala’ y Shakira en su colaboración con Cardi B por ‘Puntería’.

A partir de este miércoles, los seguidores podrán votar accediendo a la página vote.mtv.com y tienen hasta el viernes 30 de agosto para apoyar a sus favoritos. La votación a Mejor artista estará abierta hasta el 10 de septiembre.

Por su parte, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el martes 10 de septiembre a las 20 horas, en la ciudad de Nueva York (precisamente en el USB Arena). Serán transmitidos en su respectivo canal y en sus plataformas oficiales de las redes sociales.

A continuación, mirá la lista completa de nominados: 

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
  • Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artista del año

  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records
  • Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
  • Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island
  • SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del año

  • Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
  • Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, bajo licencia exclusiva a Interscope Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
  • Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
  • Chappell Roan – Island
  • Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
  • Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
  • Teddy Swims – Warner Records
  • Tyla – Epic Records

Mejor colaboración

  • Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
  • Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
  • Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
  • Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Mejor pop

  • Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
  • Dua Lipa – Warner Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island
  • Tate McCrae – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Mejor hip-hop

  • Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
  • Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
  • Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
  • Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Mejor R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, bajo licencia exclusiva a gamma.
  • Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam
  • SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
  • Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Mejor alternativo

  • Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
  • Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
  • Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
  • Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
  • Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
  • Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

Mejor rock

  • Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
  • Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
  • Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
  • Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
  • Lenny Kravitz – “Human” –  2024 Roxie Records Inc. bajo licencia exclusiva a BMG Rights Management GmbH
  • U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

Mejor latino

  • Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment
  • Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” – Bichota / Interscope Records
  • Myke Towers – “LaLa” – Warner Music Latina
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Double P Records
  • Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
  • Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
  • Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
  • Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
  • Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
  • Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

Mejor K-pop

  • Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
  • LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
  • NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
  • NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
  • Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Video para bien

  • Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
  • RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Actuación push del año

  • August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
  • September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
  • October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
  • November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
  • December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
  • January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
  • February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
  • March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
  • April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
  • May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
  • June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
  • July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

Mejor dirección

  • Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; dirigido por Christian Breslauer
  • Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit; dirigido por Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
  • Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; dirigido por Rich Lee
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; dirigido por Daniel Iglesias Jr.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; dirigido por Barbia Zeinali
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; dirigido por Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

  • Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; cinematografía por Anatol Trofimov
  • Charli XCX – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records; cinematografía por Jeff Bierman
  • Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records; cinematografía por Nikita Nuzmenko
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records; cinematografía por Marz Miller
  • Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematografía por Camilo Monsalve
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; cinematografía por Rodrigo Prieto

Mejor edición

  • Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; edición por Nick Yumul
  • Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records; edición por Luis Caraza Peimbert
  • Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; edición por David Checel
  • LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; edición por Nik Kohler
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island; edición por Jai Shukla
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; edición por Chancler Haynes

Mejor coreografía

  • Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; coreografía por Margaret Qualley
  • Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records; coreografía por Charm La’Donna
  • LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; coreografía por Sean Bankhead
  • Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – coreografía por Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
  • Tate McCrae – “Greedy” – RCA Records; coreografía por Sean Bankhead
  • Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records; coreografía por Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records; efectos visuales por Digital Axis
  • Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; efectos visuales por Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
  • Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records; efectos visuales por Candice Dragonas
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; efectos visuales por Mathematic
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records; efectos visuales por Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; efectos visuales por Parliament

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Charli XCX – “360” – Atlantic Records; dirección de arte por Grace Surnow
  • LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records; dirección de arte por Pongsan Thawatwichian
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; dirección de arte por Brittany Porter
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records; dirección de arte por Nichaolas des Jardins
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; dirección de arte por Nicholas des Jardins
  • Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records; dirección de arte por Ethan Tobman
07/08/2024Actualizado: 07/08/2024
0 128 7 minutos de lectura
Mostrar más
 

Noticias Relacionadas

2352be47 ff62 49a5 9f85 0e61d66c4971 e1723044953879 - Diario Resumen de la región

Villa del Prado inauguró nuevos consultorios en el Dispensario

07/08/2024
el eternauta - Diario Resumen de la región

Con Ricardo Darín como protagonista, Netflix publicó las primeras imágenes de “El Eternauta”

07/08/2024
320929357 1326456408140155 4892020776399416017 n compressed 1024x768 1 e1723042740177 - Diario Resumen de la región

Tradición y solidaridad: La Serranita se prepara para la Gran Peña de la Escuela General Belgrano

07/08/2024
ecc9645a a553 4fc7 814f f447826e7460 e1723038366169 - Diario Resumen de la región

¡Noche de Pop Punk en Slainte! La Banda «Malaspecto» se presentará este Jueves

07/08/2024

Comentarios:


Botón volver arriba